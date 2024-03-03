Optimal Kalpalata Lotus Farming Guide for Genshin Impact: Boost Dori and Nahida Ascensions

Following the best Kalpalata Lotus farming route in Genshin Impact is the ideal way of optimizing your resource-gathering process, as it can save your time and keep things more organized so that you know exactly where you have already gone through and what your next farming destination should be. Kalpalata Lotus is a Local Speciality that is exclusive to the region of Sumeru. These blue-colored flowers with a yellow core can be found spread out across several areas of the jungle portion of the land of Wisdom, but not in the desert, which is also known as Great Red Sand.

Advertisment

All Kalpalata Lotus Locations In Genshin Impact

In total, there are only 66 Kalpalata Lotus nodes present in the world of Teyvat, according to the official Genshin Impact map on HoYoLAB. The problem is that Local Specialties are not only limited, but they respawn every 48 hours, which can make quickly farming them troublesome.

Optimize Your Farming Route

Advertisment

The first bundle of nodes is located in the far north of Sumeru, in a region called Mawtiyima Forest. A single Kalpalata Lotus can be found on a cliffside in the eastern area, while six others are located on the right side of the valley. Most of these are hanging from the canyon's walls, so you may want to find high ground to get to them.

More Kalpalata Lotus Nodes in Genshin Impact can be found towards the west of the Fane of Ashvattha and are on the southern side of the river. There are only three nodes to claim and they are fairly easy to get to. The next area to head to is the elongated lake to the north of the Fane of Ashvattha. Here, you will find five Kalpalata Lotus. Two of them are located on the western cliff wall, while the other three are on the eastern side.

Additional Sources and Considerations

By following this farming route, you should have gathered all 66 Kalpalata Lotus nodes. You may have to repeat the process every two days if you intend on fully Ascending Dori or Nahida. While they do not offer too many, you can buy extra Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact from a vendor, but it may just be enough to top up what you need.

Exploring the vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is an engaging experience, especially when you are on a mission to gather resources like the Kalpalata Lotus. This guide not only aims to optimize your resource gathering but also sheds light on the significance of these materials in enhancing your gameplay experience.