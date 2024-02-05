Oldendorff Joins Hands with Norsepower in a Bid to Decarbonize Shipping

Global bulk carrier company, Oldendorff, is joining forces with wind propulsion technology leader, Norsepower, in a significant bid to combat climate change. The partnership will see Norsepower's advanced Rotor Sails installed on one of Oldendorff’s vessels, the Dietrich Oldendorff. The retrofit is scheduled for mid-2024, and the ship will be operating on a trade route to Asia in the North Pacific.

Harnessing Wind Power for a Sustainable Future

Norsepower Rotor Sails are a cutting-edge technology based on the Flettner rotor principle. This method uses the ship's electric power to rotate cylindrical sails, which in turn create thrust through wind interaction. The result is a significant reduction in fuel consumption and, consequently, carbon emissions. Adding a unique touch of sustainability, these sails are partially made from recycled plastic bottles.

A Decade of Proven Results

Over the last decade, Norsepower's technology has been employed with impressive results. Various shipping companies and charterers have reported significant reductions in CO2 emissions, validating the effectiveness of the technology in real-world conditions. This partnership marks Oldendorff's commitment to this green initiative, aligning with broader efforts by the maritime industry to transition towards more sustainable operations.

Leaders Voice Enthusiasm for the Partnership

Both Oldendorff and Norsepower have expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. They view it as a crucial step towards decarbonizing shipping and promoting environmental responsibility. Oldendorff's Director of Research & Development, Torsten Barenthin, voiced excitement about harnessing the power of wind for energy-saving. Meanwhile, Norsepower CEO, Tuomas Riski, praised Oldendorff's commitment to decarbonizing shipping and welcomed the partnership as a vital part of the global push towards a greener future.