Nepal's Draft Electricity Act 2080: Missing the Mark on Modern Energy Needs

Nepal's journey to revise its Electricity Act 2049, initiated in 1992, has reached a new milestone with the introduction of a draft proposal for the Electricity Act 2080 in parliament last year. Despite being in the works for decades, the proposed legislation faces criticism for its limited scope and failure to address the broader energy needs of the Nepali people. This critique comes at a time when the country is grappling with the challenges of ensuring access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy for all its citizens.

Background and Current Challenges

Since the promulgation of the Electricity Act in 1992, Nepal's energy sector has seen minimal reforms, especially when compared to the dynamic changes in technology and energy consumption patterns worldwide. The draft Electricity Act 2080, while representing a step forward, has been met with mixed reactions from stakeholders. Critics argue it falls short in modernizing the sector to meet the development and energy needs of Nepal's population. With electricity accounting for only 5 percent of Nepal's total energy use, the focus on electrification alone ignores the predominant reliance on traditional fuels such as biomass, which constitutes 67 percent of energy consumption.

Addressing the Core Issue

The debate surrounding the draft act has largely centered on regulatory aspects and the role of the private sector, overshadowing the critical issue of energy access. The act's objectives, focusing on sectoral structure and organization, seem to miss the fundamental goal of ensuring universal access to modern energy services. This oversight is glaring, given that a significant portion of the Nepali population still relies on biomass for basic energy needs. The draft act's narrow focus on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution rights fails to address the broader spectrum of energy needs, particularly the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

Embracing Technological Advances

The energy sector's landscape has been transformed by recent technological advancements, such as renewable energy sources and electric storage solutions. These changes offer unprecedented opportunities for consumers to become active participants in the energy market, not just as consumers but also as producers. However, the draft Electricity Act 2080 seems to overlook these developments, clinging to outdated models of energy production and consumption. To truly modernize Nepal's energy sector, the legislation must incorporate provisions that encourage innovation, promote sustainable energy solutions, and prioritize the energy needs and rights of the Nepali people.

The proposed Electricity Act 2080 presents a pivotal opportunity for Nepal to redefine its energy future. Yet, as it stands, the draft legislation risks perpetuating the status quo, missing the chance to address the pressing energy challenges facing the nation. For Nepal to achieve its goal of providing clean, reliable, affordable, and modern electricity to all its citizens, a fundamental shift in perspective is required. The focus must move beyond the narrow confines of electricity to encompass the broader spectrum of energy needs, embracing technological innovations and prioritizing the well-being of the Nepali people. Only then can Nepal hope to realize its energy potential and foster sustainable development for generations to come.