Nepal's Department of Mines and Geology Grants 159 Mining Licenses, Boosts Mineral Exploration

The Department of Mines and Geology in Kathmandu has embarked on a significant initiative by issuing extraction permits to 159 mines, marking a pivotal moment in Nepal's mineral exploration and excavation sector. This development, which spans various minerals including iron, copper, gold, limestone, and more, underscores the country's push towards harnessing its underground resources. Narayan Banskota, the Information Officer at the Department, revealed that this move is part of a broader effort that has seen an issuance of licenses for the exploration of 522 mines, with an additional 63 mines receiving permits recently.

Advertisment

Expanding Mineral Exploration

In a detailed exposition of the department's activities, Banskota highlighted the diversity of the minerals targeted for excavation and exploration, ranging from iron and copper to rubies and dolomite. The decision to issue more permits this fiscal year, adding to the previously granted 152, demonstrates the government's commitment to developing Nepal's mineral potential. The announcement comes at a time when the Department has also been proactive in revoking licenses from 107 mines and companies for failing to commence their operations timely, ensuring that only productive and feasible projects move forward.

Monitoring and Revenue Collection

Advertisment

Apart from granting licenses, the Department has been vigilant in monitoring and inspecting the operations of 82 mines over the current fiscal year. This oversight function is crucial in maintaining the integrity and compliance of mining activities within the country. Furthermore, the Department has successfully collected a significant amount in revenue, totaling Rs 333 million and 200 thousand over the last eight months from issuing licenses for mine excavation and exploration. This figure, though slightly lower than the previous fiscal year's Rs 356.633 million, signifies a robust and ongoing engagement with the mining sector.

Implications for Nepal's Economy

The issuance of mining licenses and the subsequent exploration and excavation activities represent a substantial economic opportunity for Nepal. By tapping into its rich mineral reserves, the country stands to not only enhance its domestic resource utilization but also attract foreign investment and expertise in the mining sector. However, this endeavor also brings to the forefront the importance of sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices, ensuring that Nepal's natural beauty and ecological balance are preserved alongside economic development.

As the Department of Mines and Geology continues to propel Nepal towards becoming a key player in the global mining industry, the implications for the country's economy and environmental stewardship are profound. This strategic move promises to unlock significant value from Nepal's underground riches, potentially transforming the nation's economic landscape while adhering to principles of sustainability and conservation.