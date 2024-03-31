Nepal Urges China to Reopen 14 Border Points for Trade and Movement

Nepal has called on China to reopen 14 traditional border points with the Tibetan Autonomous Region, not just to boost bilateral trade and commerce but also to facilitate the movement of people. Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha highlighted the significance of exporting Nepali products during his discussions with Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee. This request aims to strengthen economic ties and improve the livelihoods of residents along the Nepal-China borders.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During his visit to Lhasa, Shrestha emphasized the need for reopening traditional border points to promote trade and commerce and to enable easier movement between the two regions. He also sought cooperation in various areas including the usage of pastureland along the border, issuance of entry passes for Nepali containers, and electrification in Nepal's highlands. These measures are seen as vital steps towards deepening the economic and social connections between Nepal and China.

Expanding Socio-Economic Cooperation

In addition to reopening border points, Shrestha and Wang discussed the possibility of resuming the Kathmandu-Lhasa bus service and exporting Nepali products such as Haylage, cooked buffalo meat, and medicinal herbs to China. The discussions also covered infrastructure and connectivity projects like transmission lines, which are crucial for further strengthening the bilateral ties. The leaders agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges to enhance understanding, consolidate ongoing cooperation, and explore new areas of collaboration.

Strategic Partnership and Future Prospects

The meetings between Nepali and Chinese officials also touched upon the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. The re-opening of the 14 traditional border trade points was agreed upon as a means to strengthen practical cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and other fields. Shrestha's visit, which includes a trip to the holy pilgrimage site of Kailash Mansarovar, underscores the multifaceted relationship between Nepal and China and signals a mutual desire to elevate their bilateral relations to new heights.

This renewed push for cooperation between Nepal and China comes at a crucial time, as both nations seek to recover and expand their economies in the post-pandemic era. The reopening of border points and enhancement of trade and social exchanges represent a hopeful step forward in the longstanding friendship and cooperation between these two neighboring countries.