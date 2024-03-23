Nationwide Ramadhan Donations Bring Relief to Orphans and Underprivileged Families

Across Brunei, various organizations have initiated donation drives to support orphans and underprivileged families during the holy month of Ramadhan, aiming to alleviate their financial burdens ahead of Hari Raya festivities. From the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) to local community groups, these acts of generosity highlight the community's commitment to supporting those in need.

Police and Community Unite in Giving

The RBPF recently hosted a donation ceremony at their headquarters in Gadong, where some 55 orphans received donations. Commissioner of Police Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali and his spouse, along with other high-ranking officials, were present to hand over the donations, illustrating the force's dedication to community welfare. Similarly, the Chinese community made significant contributions to the Brunei-Muara District Orphans Fund, demonstrating a wide-ranging community effort.

Support Extends Beyond Monetary Donations

Aside from financial assistance, organizations like the Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM) and the Brunei Red Crescent Society have provided essential goods and services. MKM focused on aiding muallaf (Muslim convert) families in Kampong Selapon with zakat money, rice, and iftar food, while the Brunei Red Crescent Society distributed food baskets to recipients of RIPAS Hospital’s Psychiatric Services Department. These initiatives show that support extends beyond monetary donations, encompassing food security and mental health support during the fasting month.

Schools and Societies Play Their Part

Education institutions like Sayyidina Ali Secondary School are also playing their part by organizing charitable activities and iftar events for pre-vocational students and orphans. These events not only provide immediate relief but also foster a sense of community and belonging among participants. It's clear that the spirit of giving and compassion is deeply ingrained in Brunei's societal fabric, with various segments of the community stepping up to support those in need during Ramadhan.

As the holy month of Ramadhan progresses, the outpouring of donations and support from across the nation underscores a collective commitment to kindness and generosity. These efforts not only provide immediate relief to those in need but also strengthen the bonds of community, setting a commendable example of solidarity and compassion. As Hari Raya approaches, the impact of these donations will be felt deeply by recipients, offering them a sense of joy and inclusion in the festive celebrations.