Nan, Thailand's Prototype: Pioneering a Health City for Enhanced Accessibility and Wellness

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew has announced plans to transform his home province of Nan into a health city prototype, focusing on universal design and accessibility for the elderly and disabled. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to position Thailand as a global wellness and medical hub. The announcement was made during a seminar organized by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and other partners, highlighting the country's commitment to health and wellness tourism, medical services, and inclusive tourism experiences.

Strategic Development for a Healthier Tomorrow

Dr. Cholnan outlined the government's vision for Nan, emphasizing the need for facilities that cater to the elderly, people with disabilities, and other groups requiring special care. With over 13 million senior citizens and 2.1 million people with disabilities in Thailand, the project aligns with the national strategy to improve competitiveness and attract a diverse range of tourists. Nan, along with nine other cities, has been developing public spaces and tourist attractions based on universal design principles, including accessible temples like the 400-year-old Wat Phumin.

Universal Design and Sustainable Tourism

The concept of universal design is central to making Nan a health city, requiring adherence to seven principles to ensure accessibility and safety for all visitors. These principles include equitable use, flexibility, and simplicity, among others. The initiative will also extend to other provinces, such as Udon Thani and Rayong, aiming to enhance Thailand's appeal as a destination for health and wellness tourism. The Nan Old City Tourism Administration plans to develop the Nai Wiang area into a green destination, adhering to global sustainable tourism criteria.

Positioning Nan on the Global Stage

Efforts are underway to nominate Nan as a Unesco Creative City, leveraging its rich heritage and commitment to environmental sustainability. The province's focus on liveable crafts and folk art, along with its green hotels and restaurants, underscores its potential for recognition as a World Heritage site. Last year, Nan welcomed approximately 1.57 million visitors, generating significant revenue and showcasing its potential as a model for health and wellness tourism in Thailand and beyond.

This pioneering project in Nan not only aims to enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors but also sets a precedent for other regions to follow. By prioritizing health, wellness, and accessibility, Nan is leading the way in transforming Thailand into a global hub for medical and wellness tourism.