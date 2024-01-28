Myanmar Pavilion Captivates with Cultural Spectacle at Expo 2023 Doha

At Expo 2023 Doha, the jewel of Qatar, the Myanmar pavilion unfurls its grandeur, a testament to the rich culture and thriving trade of the Southeast Asian nation. This vibrant pavilion, an initiative of the Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization under the Ministry of Commerce, was unveiled in a special event, aptly named Myanmar Day, at the Expo House in Al B Park, Doha.

Myanmar Day Unveiled

The event was graced by esteemed personalities such as Daw Naw Muta Kapaw, the Director General of the Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization, and Mr. Mohamed Alkoori, the Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha. The cohort of commissioners-general, representative of various nations, added to the prestige of the occasion.

The festivities commenced at 4:00 pm, marked by the harmonious strains of the national anthems of both Myanmar and Qatar. This was followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the flags, a symbol of the unity and mutual respect between the two nations.

A Cultural Spectacle

The day swiftly transformed into a cultural spectacle, with a captivating cultural dance performance that resonated with the heartbeats of Myanmar's traditions, transporting the audience into the heart of the country's rich heritage.

Post the director-general's enlightening speech, the guests were cordially invited to delve into the galleries of Myanmar and Qatar. These galleries, a blend of tradition and modernity, offered an immersive experience into the nations' distinct cultures and trades.

The Expo Continues

The Expo 2023 Doha, which commenced on October 1, 2023, provides a six-month window, until March 31, 2024, for countries to showcase and celebrate their unique cultural and trade exhibits. With the successful inauguration of Myanmar Day, the Myanmar pavilion promises a harmonious blend of commerce and culture, inviting visitors to explore and experience the best of Myanmar.