Myanmar Gears Up for National Population and Housing Census in 2024

In the pursuit of accurate population statistics and a clear vision of future demographic and socio-economic trends, Myanmar has announced its plans for a comprehensive national population and housing census for the year 2024. The data collection phase is expected to roll out between October 1 and October 15, 2023, as reported by the state-run television channel, MRTV.

A Thorough Process

The census process is meticulously planned and consists of multiple phases including preparation, data collection, compilation, and analysis. The final stage of this extensive procedure is the release of the census report. The Yangon Region, in anticipation of this national project, has initiated necessary preparatory steps such as developing basic lists, setting up supervisory committees, and executing a trial census.

Why is the Census Important?

The primary objective of the census is to confirm and publish updated population statistics for Myanmar, which is currently estimated to be over 56.38 million according to the Department of Population. More than just a headcount, the census will provide a foundation for forecasting future population and socio-economic trends. This information is pivotal for informed planning and policy development across various sectors.

Anticipations High for the Census

As Myanmar gears up for this massive undertaking, the anticipation surrounding the census is palpable. With its capacity to form a detailed demographic snapshot and predict future trends, the census holds immense implications for the nation’s developmental trajectory. The success of the census will greatly influence Myanmar’s ability to address demographic shifts, economic changes, and social challenges in the years to come.