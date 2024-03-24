Mumbai Crime Branch Secures Extradition of Gangster Prasad Poojari from China

In a landmark operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch orchestrated the extradition of notorious gangster Prasad Poojari from China, marking a significant win against international crime syndicates. After years of evasion, Poojari's return to Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday ushers in a new chapter in the city's fight against organized crime.

Historic Extradition

Poojari, a name synonymous with extortion and organized crime in Mumbai, had been on the run since 2010, finding refuge in China among other places. His criminal legacy includes involvement in a shooting incident in Vikhroli in 2019 and an extortion call to a city builder in 2023. The operation to bring Poojari back was not straightforward; it required diplomatic negotiations and Interpol's intervention. Captured in Hong Kong on an Interpol notice last year, Poojari's extradition showcases unprecedented cooperation from China, a nation not historically known for acceding to such requests from India. This extradition is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the Mumbai Police and India's growing diplomatic influence.

Poojari's Criminal Network

Poojari, once an affiliate of other deported underworld figures such as Kumar Pillai and Chhota Rajan, had managed to create his own niche in the world of organized crime. Operating from foreign shores, he led a network involved in extortion, targeting politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. His arrest and subsequent extradition disrupt a significant extortion network that plagued Mumbai's development. Interestingly, Poojari had assimilated into his adopted country, marrying a Chinese national, which perhaps emboldened his operations but eventually contributed to his capture.

Implications for Mumbai and Beyond

The successful extradition of Prasad Poojari is not just a victory for the Mumbai Crime Branch but a clear signal to criminals operating from abroad that geographical boundaries will not shield them from the reach of the law. It also sets a precedent for international cooperation in the fight against organized crime. As Poojari faces trial, the focus will now shift to dismantling the remnants of his network and restoring a sense of security among Mumbai's citizens and business community. This operation may well mark the beginning of the end for Mumbai's underworld, once considered untouchable due to their international hideouts.

The return of Prasad Poojari to Mumbai soil is a milestone in India's ongoing battle against organized crime. It underscores the nation's commitment to law and order and its increasing ability to influence global cooperation for the same. As the city awaits the trial of one of its most wanted, the message is clear: no matter how far you run, justice has a long arm.