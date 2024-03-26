Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor to Get Wind Speed Monitoring Devices at 14 Sites

Ensuring the safety and efficiency of the much-anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced the installation of wind speed monitoring devices across 14 critical locations. This strategic move aims to mitigate the potential operational hazards posed by strong coastal winds, particularly in viaduct areas. With the inaugural segment from Bilimora to Surat slated for completion by 2026, this initiative underscores a commitment to passenger safety and operational reliability.

Strategic Installation for Enhanced Safety

Anemometers, designed to measure wind speed and direction, will be placed in areas identified for their susceptibility to gusty winds. These include five locations in Maharashtra and nine in Gujarat, covering major river bridges and coastal stretches vulnerable to high wind speeds. This deployment will enable real-time monitoring, allowing for prompt operational adjustments. According to NHSRCL, train speeds could be regulated based on wind intensity, ensuring uninterrupted and safe travel.

Operational Control and Monitoring

The heart of this wind monitoring operation lies within the Operation Control Centre (OCC), which will receive instant data from the anemometers. This setup guarantees that the bullet train's speeds are dynamically adjusted, maintaining safety without compromising on efficiency. The OCC's ability to monitor and respond to wind speeds ranging from 72 kmph to 130 kmph is pivotal in preventing operational disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

Future-Proofing High-Speed Rail Operations

This development not only highlights NHSRCL's proactive approach to safety but also illustrates the complexities involved in operating a high-speed rail system in regions prone to extreme weather. By integrating advanced monitoring technologies, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is set to become a benchmark in resilient and reliable rail transport, ready to face the challenges of climate variability head-on.