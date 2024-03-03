Mongolia Secures $15M ADB Funding to Boost Education Post-COVID

On a significant day for Mongolia's educational landscape, the Mongolian Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inked a pivotal additional financing agreement worth USD 15 million. This strategic move aims to enhance access to high-quality education across pre-primary, primary, and secondary levels. The signing ceremony, held in Ulaanbaatar, saw ADB East Asia Department Director General Muhammad Ehsan Khan and Mongolian Minister of Finance Javkhlan Bold formalizing this partnership.

Economic Challenges and Educational Opportunities

"Economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant cuts in the education budget," highlighted Mr. Khan during the ceremony. He emphasized the risk of exacerbating missed educational opportunities due to the pandemic, particularly for disadvantaged children. This additional financing is a beacon of hope for reversing these setbacks by expanding school facilities, ensuring the continuity and quality of education amidst economic difficulties.

Expanding Educational Infrastructure

The ongoing USD 50 million Sustaining Access to and Quality of Education During Economic Difficulties Project, initiated in November 2017, laid the groundwork for improving educational access and quality. Targeting regions such as Gobi-Altai, Darkhan-Uul, Gobisumber, and Ulaanbaatar city, the project has been instrumental in constructing and expanding 21 schools and kindergartens. Additionally, it supports curriculum and assessment system reforms, supplies educational materials, and provides training for teachers, school managers, and local education administrators. This initiative not only strengthens planning and managing education services but also boosts climate adaptation and resilience in school infrastructures.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Future for Mongolia's Youth

With the additional financing, the project's scope will broaden to include the construction, expansion, and furnishing of three new schools and six kindergartens, raising the total to 30 educational establishments. This expansion promises to benefit over 7000 children, offering them opportunities for a brighter future. Funded by ADB's concessional ordinary capital resources, the project aims for completion by February 2027, marking a significant step towards mitigating climate-related disruptions and enhancing energy efficiency in schools.

As Mongolia navigates post-pandemic recovery, this collaboration between the Mongolian Government and ADB signifies a landmark effort to fortify the nation's educational framework. By addressing immediate challenges and laying the groundwork for sustainable development, Mongolia is poised to offer its younger generations the education they deserve, paving the way for a resilient and enlightened future.