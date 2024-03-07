Mongolia Enters Global Space Race with Dual Satellite Launch and Innovative 'Space Sandbox'

ULAANBAATAR, /PRNewswire/ -- Mongolia becomes the latest country to enter the global space industry with the launch of its first satellites today, ushering in a new era of innovation and investment for the nation's burgeoning tech sector. Two low-earth-orbit nano satellites, Ondosat-Owl-1 and Ondosat-Owl-2, were successfully launched into space aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Cubesat satellites, developed by Mongolian company ONDO Space, passed rigorous environmental testing at Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. In response, the Government of Mongolia announced the establishment of a 'space sandbox' to fuel the growth of the domestic space sector through regulatory and policy support for testing and R&D, enhancing Mongolia's connectivity and talent pool competitiveness.

The Launch: A New Frontier for Mongolia

Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene emphasized Mongolia's historical space achievements and the foundation they laid for today's success. The launch signifies the beginning of Mongolia's journey in creating a vibrant domestic space industry, with policies aimed at becoming a global hub for space technology innovation and research. Minister of Digital Development and Communications, Uchral Nyam-Osor, highlighted the potential for businesses in the space and technology sectors, with the 'space sandbox' facilitating a conducive business environment for emerging technologies.

Building a Domestic Space Economy

Ondo Space Founder Anar Chinbaatar expressed pride in this historic moment for Mongolia, attributing the achievement to team effort and government support. The government's ongoing discussions with SpaceX to launch Mongolia's first high-orbit national satellite, being constructed by Thales Alenia Space, mark another step in Mongolia's ambitious space economy development program. This initiative aligns with Mongolia's Vision 2050 and New Recovery Policy, aiming for digital transformation and strengthening international partnerships for peaceful space exploration.

Implications and Future Prospects

The dual satellite network and the establishment of a 'space sandbox' position Mongolia as an attractive destination for investment and research in the global space and technology sectors. This strategic move could significantly enhance Mongolia's digital infrastructure, connectivity, and disaster relief capabilities, marking a milestone in Mongolia's digital transformation journey. The collaboration with international corporations like SpaceX and Thales Alenia Space reflects Mongolia's commitment to becoming a key player in the global space industry, promising a future of innovation and growth.