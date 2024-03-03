Mitsubishi Motors and EON Auto Mart Unveil New 3S Centre in Kuching, Sarawak

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) in collaboration with EON Auto Mart recently inaugurated a new 3S (Sales, Service & Spare parts) Centre in Kuching, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership. Located at Lot 852, Section 64, Kuching Town Land District, the newly opened facility spans 18,000 square feet and is designed to offer a comprehensive and elevated customer experience aligned with Mitsubishi Motors' global brand identity.

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Customer Experience

The new 3S Centre in Kuching is a reflection of Mitsubishi Motors' commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its customers. The facility, with its modern design and customer-centric amenities such as WIFI-enabled lounge and dedicated kid's corner, aims to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for visitors. With nine service bays, the service center is well-equipped to handle a range of maintenance and repair needs, ensuring quick and efficient service for Mitsubishi car owners. This strategic expansion is part of MMM's efforts to tap into the growth potential in Sarawak, particularly focusing on popular models like the Triton pick-up truck and XPANDER seven-seater crossover.

Reinforcing Partnerships for Future Growth

EON Auto Mart, a key partner of Mitsubishi Motors with eight showrooms across Malaysia, plays a crucial role in MMM's strategy to strengthen its presence and service network in the country. The collaboration between MMM and EON Auto Mart has been instrumental in achieving significant milestones, including the Mitsubishi XPANDER becoming the No. 1 non-national MPV in Malaysia. The partnership is expected to further MMM's ambitions for innovation and growth within the Malaysian automotive market, leveraging EON Auto Mart's extensive experience and customer service excellence.

Accessibility and Convenience for Customers

Understanding the importance of accessibility and convenience for its customers, the new 3S Centre in Kuching offers extended service hours from Mondays to Sundays, catering to diverse customer schedules. This initiative underscores MMM and EON Auto Mart's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty, ensuring that patrons have access to premium services at their convenience. The opening of this facility not only strengthens Mitsubishi Motors' service network but also reinforces its commitment to driving customer ambition through innovative solutions and exceptional service.

The establishment of the new 3S Centre in Kuching by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia and EON Auto Mart signifies a strategic move aimed at bolstering their market presence in Sarawak. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in MMM's growth trajectory, offering a state-of-the-art facility for customers while emphasizing the importance of partnership and innovation in driving forward Malaysia's automotive industry.