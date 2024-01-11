Minister Ong Ye Kung on Youth's Global Role: Balancing Individualism and National Goals

In the bustling city of Beijing, at the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore-China Forum 2023, Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Minister for Health, stood before an audience of influential thinkers and young minds, ready to address the shifting dynamics of youth in the global context. With a focus on the post-internet generation, he offered a blueprint for the future, where the youth's idealism, need for individual expression, and role in shaping the future were at the forefront.

Individualism vs National Goals

The Minister's speech was marked by an exploration of cultural perspectives and historical contexts. Responding to a query from an eager Chinese student about young people's adoption of Western stress-relief methods, Ong Ye Kung highlighted the inherent differences between Eastern and Western societies. He pointed to the prevailing trend in Asian countries, where collective goals typically hold sway over individual expressiveness, as opposed to Western societies that lean towards personal expression more heavily.

Youth: The Torchbearers of Progress

As he delved into history, Ong Ye Kung showcased instances where youth have been instrumental in driving significant growth. He drew parallels from the United States post-World War II, Singapore after gaining independence, and China during the reform and opening up period. The youth, he emphasized, are at a historical inflection point, their lives intertwined with digital connectivity, global awareness, and a keen interest in transnational issues.

The Asian Century: A New Economic Reality

Despite the complications of living in a hyper-competitive world, Ong Ye Kung expressed optimism for the future, contingent on geopolitical stability. He envisioned a globalized, multi-polar world, led by major powers, with Asia at its economic heart. This shift, often referred to as the 'Asian Century', necessitates that the youth adapt, learn, and retain their cultural identity to successfully navigate this new reality.

In concluding, the Minister made an impassioned plea to the youth, urging them to maintain curiosity, embrace lifelong learning, uphold their cultural identities, and grapple with thrilling challenges without succumbing to fear or uncertainty. In his eyes, they are not just the future but also the present - the architects of a world that balances the tensions between individual expression and national objectives.