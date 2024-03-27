MIAA Issues Apology for NAIA Terminal 2 Heat Amid Holy Week Passenger Influx

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) extended an apology on Wednesday due to the discomfort passengers experienced from elevated temperatures at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2. A power fluctuation, exacerbated by the high heat index and the surge of passengers for the Holy Week break, compromised the terminal's air-conditioning system, necessitating the deployment of industrial cooler fans to mitigate the situation. Eric Ines, the MIAA General Manager, emphasized that flight operations remained unaffected, with all essential services running smoothly.

Addressing the Overheating Issue

As the temperature inside Terminal 2 soared, passengers voiced their discomfort, likening the heat to being in a tropical destination like Siargao. The power fluctuation prompted a swift response from the MIAA, which relocated at least 10 industrial cooler fans from Terminal 3 to alleviate the heat. Eric Ines highlighted the priority given to maintaining flight services while acknowledging the air-conditioning shortfall. Additionally, older air-conditioning systems across various terminals were identified as requiring upgrades or replacements to prevent future occurrences of such discomfort.

Ensuring Continued Operations

Despite the temporary setback in Terminal 2, the MIAA assured the public that all critical airport operations, including check-in counters, boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security facilities, continued to function normally. This incident follows closely on the heels of a power outage on January 1, 2023, that had significantly disrupted Philippine air traffic, highlighting the importance of robust contingency planning. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has since reinforced its commitment to preventing similar disruptions, with spokesperson Karen Villanda confirming the implementation of comprehensive maintenance strategies and the availability of necessary spare parts.

Future Preventative Measures

In response to the recent power fluctuation and subsequent air-conditioning failure at NAIA Terminal 2, the MIAA has pledged to undertake comprehensive maintenance and system upgrades. This initiative aims to enhance the resilience of airport facilities against extreme weather conditions and ensure passenger comfort during peak travel periods. With the lessons learned from both the recent heating issue and past power outages, the MIAA and CAAP are focused on fortifying their operational frameworks to safeguard against future disruptions, thereby ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience for all passengers.