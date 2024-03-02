Mastercard's 'Mesmerising Morocco' Campaign Crowns Winners in Grand Ceremony

Mastercard has officially recognized the first 25 winners of its captivating 'Mesmerising Morocco' Winter Spend and Win Campaign 2023, in a grand ceremony held at a prestigious city hotel. Md Daudul Islam, a cherished Mastercard holder from City Bank PLC, emerged as the triumphant first prize winner, securing an exquisite three nights and four days couple trip to Morocco, inclusive of airfare and accommodations. The campaign highlighted Mastercard's commitment to encouraging digital-first behavior, with the subsequent prizes offering splendid trips to Bangkok, Thailand, along with vouchers for various products.

Encouraging Digital Transactions

From December 17, 2023, to January 31, 2024, Mastercard holders engaged in a spirited competition, with eligibility rooted in completing four transactions—domestically or internationally—valued at a minimum of Tk 1,000 ($25). This strategic move by Mastercard not only fostered a digital transaction culture but also rewarded cardholders for their loyalty and engagement. The campaign's structure effectively demonstrated Mastercard's innovative approach to promoting a digital-first lifestyle among its users.

A Festive Award Ceremony

The award ceremony was not just a formal event but a celebration of digital advancement and customer appreciation. High officials from Mastercard Bangladesh, alongside representatives from various banks, graced the occasion, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the campaign's success. The event was further embellished with a vibrant group dance, set to the rhythm of Moroccan music, mirroring the cultural journey the winners would soon embark on. This festive ambiance highlighted Mastercard's dedication to creating memorable experiences for its cardholders.

Future Prospects and Continued Success

"Mastercard is delighted by the overwhelming response to the 'Mesmerising Morocco' campaign," stated Syed Mohammad Kamal, Mastercard's country manager for Bangladesh. This sentiment captures the essence of the campaign's success and Mastercard's commitment to pioneering future initiatives that reward digital transactions. With the anticipation of rewarding the remaining 25 winners, Mastercard sets the stage for ongoing engagement with its cardholders, promising more innovative campaigns and opportunities to win in the future.