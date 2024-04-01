Massive Rescue Operation Frees 250 from Cyber Scam Factories in Cambodia

More than 250 individuals have been liberated from the clutches of cyber scam factories in Cambodia, spotlighting the dark underbelly of online fraud and human trafficking. This extensive police operation unearthed hundreds of Indian nationals ensnared in a web of deceit, promised lucrative careers in the tech industry, only to find themselves coerced into perpetrating online scams. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Cambodian authorities collaborated closely, highlighting the international effort to combat this burgeoning crisis.

Operation Details and the Plight of Victims

The operation, spearheaded by Cambodian law enforcement with significant assistance from the Indian embassy, revealed the grim reality faced by thousands of young, tech-savvy Indians. Lured under false pretenses of employment in the burgeoning tech industry, they were instead forced into cyber crime centers. These centers, part of a larger network estimated to hold around 5,000 Indian nationals, engage in sophisticated online scams targeting individuals globally. The victims, stripped of their freedom and passports, were compelled to participate in illegal activities, including financial fraud and identity theft.

The proliferation of cyber scam factories and their operations has far-reaching implications, affecting not just the victims but individuals and businesses worldwide. According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), cyber crime inflicts significant economic damage, with the UK economy alone losing millions annually. This incident underscores the urgent need for international cooperation and robust legal frameworks to dismantle these criminal networks. The UN has previously reported on the extensive human trafficking and forced labor operations within Cambodia, calling for concerted global action.