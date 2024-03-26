Malaysia's Sabah Faces Severe Drought, Water Crisis Amid El Nino Conditions

In Malaysia's Sabah, residents of Papar district are grappling with a severe water shortage as El Nino conditions exacerbate a longstanding drought, compounded by ageing water infrastructure. With 150,000 people affected and taps running dry since mid-February, the crisis highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

El Nino's Grip Tightens

El Nino, characterized by prolonged hot and dry weather, has intensified the existing drought in Sabah, putting added pressure on the region's outdated water supply system. Despite being surrounded by sea and bisected by a river, Papar's residents face regular water rationing, and the situation has deteriorated to the point where water tankers are now essential to meet daily needs. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently acknowledged the impact of the drought nationwide, with reports of heatstroke fatalities and concerns over power consumption as Malaysians seek respite from the heat.

State of Emergency Declared

On March 13, local authorities declared a state of emergency in Papar, prioritizing essential services such as hospitals and schools for water supply. An emergency water treatment facility was also shut down due to seawater contamination, significantly reducing the district's water output. This crisis is not isolated to Papar; it is a stark representation of the challenges faced across Sabah and highlights the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and sustainable water management practices.

Climate Change and Its Implications

Experts argue that the current crisis is a clear indicator of the broader impacts of climate change, with Sheeba Nettukandy Chenoli emphasizing the exacerbated risks due to consecutive La Nina events. Malaysia is taking steps to address these challenges, focusing on crop resilience, water management, and climate prediction tools. However, as KC Chin, a Papar contractor, succinctly puts it, the immediate concern for many is as basic as being able to flush a toilet, underscoring the dire nature of the water crisis.

This unfolding situation in Sabah serves as a critical reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by communities worldwide due to climate change. It calls for a collective effort towards sustainable practices and infrastructure resilience, aiming to mitigate the impacts of future climatic events and ensure water security for all.