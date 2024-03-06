Malaysia's Amnesty Offer: Lifeline for Telangana Workers Facing Illegal Status

Hyderabad recently became the focal point for scores of Telangana workers considering Malaysia's amnesty offer to international workers staying illegally. Bureddy Mohan Reddy, vice-president of the Malaysia Telangana Association (MYTA), emphasized the importance of this opportunity for workers to avoid jail time by leaving the country with a nominal penalty.

Advertisment

Urgent Outreach and Education

The amnesty, aimed at reducing the number of illegal workers, has prompted MYTA to launch an awareness campaign. With no precise figures on how many Telangana workers are overstaying, the Malaysian Immigration Department estimates that 300,000 to 400,000 workers globally might benefit from the 'migrant repatriation programme.' Reddy highlighted the challenge in reaching workers employed in remote plantations, underlining the critical need for widespread awareness.

Background and Previous Efforts

Advertisment

Many workers from India, including those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, find employment in Malaysia's rubber and other plantations, and some in restaurants. The problem of overstaying is not new; a similar repatriation initiative was launched five years ago. MYTA's current drive echoes past efforts to facilitate safe and informed returns for workers, with an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Telangana residents potentially affected.

Call for Government Support

MYTA president Saidam Thirupati has called on the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to extend financial assistance to workers for flight expenses and penalties. This plea underscores the significant role that governmental support can play in ensuring the welfare and safe return of its citizens abroad.

The amnesty offer by Malaysia represents a critical opportunity for illegal workers from Telangana to rectify their status with minimal repercussions. Beyond the immediate relief, this initiative invites reflection on the broader issues of labor migration, the vulnerabilities faced by workers abroad, and the importance of international cooperation and support systems to safeguard their rights and well-being.