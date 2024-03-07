Malaysia Showcases Tourism Prowess at ITB Berlin 2024, Unveils Niche Travel Packages

At the forefront of global travel innovation, Malaysia marks its 51st year of participation at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin, a leading travel trade show, signaling its unwavering commitment to the German and European markets. Spearheaded by Deputy Secretary General (Tourism) Dr. Yasmeen Yasim and Mr. Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof of Tourism Malaysia, the Malaysian delegation includes 61 members from 38 entities, showcasing the nation's rich tourism offerings.

Embracing Heritage and Innovation

The Malaysia Pavilion, an expansive 504 square meter space, was inaugurated by H.E. Datin Paduka Dr. Adina Kamarudin, the Malaysian Ambassador to Germany. It features a captivating demonstration of wau-making, a symbol of Malaysian heritage, alongside premier travel destinations and services. This participation underscores Malaysia's strategic initiatives to enhance its international tourism profile ahead of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Introducing Sustainable Travel Experiences

Tourism Malaysia unveiled four innovative niche travel packages at ITB Berlin 2024, designed to offer unique and sustainable experiences aligning with environmental goals. These include the Pulau Pinang & Kedah Archaeotourism & Geotourism Packages, Perlis Eco Tourism Packages, Dive into the Unimaginable Packages, and Sarawak Delta Geopark & Gawai Packages, aiming to attract environmentally conscious travelers seeking distinct adventures.

Setting New Tourism Targets

In 2023, Malaysia exceeded its tourism target by welcoming over 20.1 million international tourists, generating RM71.3 billion in revenue. With the launch of these new travel packages and continued participation in events like ITB Berlin, Malaysia is poised to attract 27.3 million tourists and achieve RM102.7 billion in tourism income this year, highlighting the country's robust strategy to bolster its tourism sector.