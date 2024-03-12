Malaysia Seeks Bangladeshi Talent for Booming Semiconductor Industry Amidst Trade Talks

On Monday, Shabbir A Khan, President of the Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), announced Malaysia's intent to recruit skilled workers from Bangladesh to bolster its expanding semiconductor industry. The announcement came during a press briefing at the BMCCI Secretariat office in Dhaka's Gulshan area, shedding light on the burgeoning investments in Malaysia's semiconductor sector and the consequent demand for skilled engineers. This revelation follows a business delegation's visit to Malaysia, led by Khan, from February 20-22, aiming to foster bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Advertisment

Investment Surge in Malaysia's Semiconductor Sector

During the delegation's visit, discussions with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) unveiled the significant influx of investments into the Malaysian semiconductor industry, surpassing $300 billion. These investments underscore the industry's critical role in the current technology-driven era, with semiconductors serving as essential components in electronic devices. The talks highlighted the potential for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Malaysia, aimed at facilitating the contribution of Bangladeshi engineers to Malaysia's thriving sector.

Education and Trade Imbalance Focus

Advertisment

The dialogue between the two nations also covered educational prospects for Bangladeshi students in Malaysia, with an emphasis on engineering degrees, internships, and work permits to enrich their industry experience. Furthermore, the significant trade imbalance, with Malaysia's imports from Bangladesh considerably lower than its exports, was addressed. Proposals were made to identify Bangladeshi products and services that could meet Malaysia's import requirements, underscoring the need for a free trade agreement to enhance bilateral trade opportunities.

Enhancing Worker Remittances

Additionally, the challenges faced by Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia, particularly those in remote areas without access to formal remittance channels, were discussed. The Malaysian Chamber is collaborating with banks and exchange houses to set up temporary booths in densely populated worker areas, aiming to streamline legal money transfers to Bangladesh. This initiative seeks to boost the flow of foreign currency into Bangladesh by encouraging official remittance channels among the estimated 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

The discussions between Bangladesh and Malaysia mark a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the semiconductor industry. By facilitating the movement of skilled workers and addressing trade imbalances, both nations aim to foster a mutually beneficial partnership. As these talks progress, the anticipated MoU could pave the way for a new era of cooperation, enriching both economies and enhancing the livelihoods of many Bangladeshi workers abroad.