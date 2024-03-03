Malaysia Launches First National Anti-Corruption Summit 2024 with HRD Corp and MACC at the Helm

KUALA LUMPUR – In a landmark event, the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have joined forces to inaugurate the National Anti-Corruption (NAC) Summit 2024, a pioneering initiative aimed at bolstering the fight against corruption. The summit, which took place at Berjaya Times Square on Thursday, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, marking a significant moment in the nation's ongoing efforts to promote integrity and good governance.

Unprecedented Collaboration for a Corruption-Free Malaysia

The NAC Summit 2024 stands as a testament to the exceptional public support for anti-corruption efforts, drawing over 1,300 participants from various sectors including training providers, employers, industry associations, and government agencies. This collaborative effort between HRD Corp and MACC underscores the critical role of education and awareness in combating corruption, equipping organizations with the necessary tools and knowledge to foster ethical business practices and robust governance frameworks. Key figures such as Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, and HRD Corp chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid were present, highlighting the summit's importance to the nation's leadership.

Advancing Integrity through Education and Certification

One of the summit's key outcomes was the presentation of the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification to HRD Corp by Sirim Berhad chairman Datuk Dr Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi. This certification not only signifies HRD Corp's compliance with international anti-bribery management standards but also its commitment to enhancing organizational efficiency through solid corporate governance. The summit featured insightful sessions on mitigating risks, navigating ethical dilemmas, and fostering integrity in leadership, reflecting its theme "Embedding Integrity And Good Governance in Human Capital Development."

Forging a Long-Term Partnership for Integrity

Highlighting the summit's long-term impact, HRD Corp and MACC announced the forging of a partnership to implement the Corporate Integrity Development Programme (CIDP). This program aims to equip HRD Corp-registered trainers and training providers with comprehensive knowledge and skills in integrity and governance, furthering strategic anti-corruption initiatives. The collaboration between HRD Corp and MACC through CIDP marks a significant step towards embedding ethical values and practices within Malaysia's workforce and business ecosystem.

As Malaysia strides forward in its journey towards a corruption-free society, the NAC Summit 2024 and the initiatives it spawns represent pivotal milestones in this journey. By emphasizing education, certification, and collaboration, the summit lays the groundwork for a future where integrity and good governance are not just ideals but realities within the Malaysian fabric.