en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Mahayana New Year 2024: A Beacon of Spiritual Renewal and Unity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Mahayana New Year 2024: A Beacon of Spiritual Renewal and Unity

On January 7, 2024, the world will bear witness to the celebration of the Mahayana New Year, a pivotal cultural and spiritual event for followers of Mahayana Buddhism globally. This annual celebration aligns with the lunar calendar and is keenly observed across various Asian countries. The occasion serves as a beacon encouraging reflection, personal renewal, and the setting of positive intentions for the year ahead.

Religious Activities and Rituals

Participants engage in an array of religious activities, including rituals, prayers, and acts of charity aimed at accumulating merit. The celebrations are often centered around temples, playing host to elaborate ceremonies where practitioners express gratitude and seek blessings for the forthcoming year.

Fostering Unity and Compassion

The Mahayana New Year also fosters a strong sense of unity among its observers. It urges individuals to cultivate love and compassion, aligning with the teachings of Mahayana Buddhism. This alignment plays a critical role in promoting personal growth and societal peace.

Expressions of Buddhist Teachings

To commemorate this occasion, various wishes, messages, and quotes reflecting core Buddhist teachings are shared among individuals. These expressions often emphasize the pursuit of happiness through proper thought and action, the importance of transforming ideas into actions, overcoming ego, and achieving peace of mind by avoiding envy.

The approach to the celebration varies across countries, with customs ranging from cleaning and redecorating homes, exchanging gifts, to purchasing new items. Common traditions include prayer, homage to gods, lighting candles for good luck, and joyous displays of fireworks. The Mahayana New Year, however, remains steadfast in its central theme: spiritual renewal and unity.

0
Asia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
33 mins ago
Over 300 Reported Missing Following Powerful Earthquake in Japan
In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2024, Japan was shaken by a powerful earthquake, an event that has dramatically disrupted the lives of many across the nation. The temblor, now known as the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, has led to a startling number of individuals unaccounted for, with the count surging to over
Over 300 Reported Missing Following Powerful Earthquake in Japan
Carey Olsen's Mahogany Bean to be Seconded to Hong Kong Office
2 hours ago
Carey Olsen's Mahogany Bean to be Seconded to Hong Kong Office
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
3 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
Francine Diaz to Sing, Donny Pangilinan to Star in Esports Film: New Chapters in Filipino Entertainment
47 mins ago
Francine Diaz to Sing, Donny Pangilinan to Star in Esports Film: New Chapters in Filipino Entertainment
India's Congress President Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
1 hour ago
India's Congress President Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
2 hours ago
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
Latest Headlines
World News
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
57 seconds
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
2 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
4 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
4 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
7 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
8 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
8 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
8 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app