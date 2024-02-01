Lunar New Year 2024: Embracing Traditions, Gifts, and Cultural Significance

Mark your calendars for February 10, 2024, as East Asian cultures worldwide gear up to ring in the Lunar New Year, also popularly known as the Chinese New Year or Tet in Vietnam. Spanning over 15 days, this vibrant celebration is steeped in traditional customs, family feasts, and gift-exchange, each a symbol of good luck, wealth, and prosperity.

The Art of Lunar Gifting

Founder of Maison Miru, Trisha Okubo, sheds light on the art of gifting during this festive period. Traditional gifts that embody the themes of luck, abundance, and prosperity take center stage during this time. Popular choices range from pastry gift boxes, Money Trees, and fruit baskets to zodiac animal charms and items in auspicious colors of red and gold.

However, not all gifts are considered equal in the cultural context. Time-related items, white gifts, and sharp objects are considered taboo and are best avoided during this festive exchange.

Cultural Nuances and Traditions

While the Lunar New Year is celebrated across various East Asian cultures, each has its unique traditions and customs. Understanding these cultural nuances adds depth to the significance of the gifts given and received. The favoritism towards red and gold items, which are believed to attract good fortune, is a common thread running through these cultures. Practical, high-quality gifts, festive treats, traditional clothing, and decor like red lanterns also make the list of favored presents.

Year of the Dragon: 2024

The year 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon, a revered zodiac animal, which influences the theme for gifts this year. The Dragon, a symbol of power and luck, adds an extra layer of auspiciousness to the gifts.

Trisha Okubo emphasizes the importance of cleaning the home before the new year. This traditional practice is believed to sweep away ill fortune and make way for good luck and prosperity. More than the material value of the gift, the cultural significance and thoughtfulness it carries are what truly count in this celebration.