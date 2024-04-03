Luckin Coffee Dethrones Starbucks: Now China's Largest Coffee Chain with 10,000+ Stores

Chinese coffee giant Luckin Coffee hit 10,000 stores in China in June, surpassing Starbucks as the largest coffee chain brand in the country following rapid nationwide expansion this year. Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee burst onto the Chinese coffee scene to challenge Starbucks through affordable coffee options and mobile ordering. China is Starbucks' second largest market after the U.S.

Aggressive Expansion and Market Strategy

Luckin Coffee grew to 10,829 stores in China at the end of June, surpassing Starbucks as the largest coffee chain brand in the country, following what one analyst calls an aggressive expansion. In comparison, Starbucks operated 6,480 stores in mainland China at the end of the second quarter. "They are very aggressive in store expansion and, in China, it is very common to buy a drink from Luckin for $2 or less after heavy discounts," said Jianggan Li, founder and CEO of tech research company Momentum Works.

Changing Consumer Preferences in China

China is traditionally a tea-drinking market, but over the last few years, coffee sales have been increasing steadily, especially in urban areas and among younger professionals. China's overall coffee sales will rise at an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022-2027, according to analytics firm GlobalData. In the quarter ended June 30, Luckin Coffee opened 1,485 new stores, averaging 16.5 new stores daily.

Operational Model and International Expansion

Luckin was able to expand so fast because of its operating model, which includes self-operated stores and franchises. Meanwhile, Starbucks stores worldwide are company-owned, and the American coffee chain does not franchise operations. Luckin's foray into Singapore marks its first international expansion, with 14 stores opened in the city-state so far. Cumulative transacting customers surpassed 170 million, while average monthly transacting customers reached 43.07 million in the second quarter, according to the company.

The competitive landscape of China's coffee market has shifted significantly with Luckin Coffee's rapid expansion and strategic pricing, positioning it as a formidable competitor to Starbucks. As Luckin continues to grow, the potential for further international expansion and its impact on global coffee culture remains a compelling narrative for the industry's future.