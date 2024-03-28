Long Weekend Viewing: Top 5 OTT Releases to Watch, From Comedy to Drama

The last weekend of March promises some exciting releases on OTT platforms, offering a perfect escape for those choosing to stay indoors. Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or a documentary, our curated list of top five must-watch titles will ensure your weekend plans are sorted.

Laugh Out Loud with The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma and his ensemble, including Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, are set to bring the house down on Netflix. Premiering Saturday at 8 pm, the show promises a laugh riot with Ranbir Kapoor as the guest star, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers.

Legal Drama Patna Shuklla Takes on Education System

Raveena Tandon shines as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, tackling the corrupt education system alongside the late Satish Kaushik. This courtroom drama, directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan, premieres on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29.

South Cinema Delight: Premalu

For fans of South Indian cinema, Premalu is a must-watch. This Malayalam blockbuster, a twisted romcom directed by Girish AD, features Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju. The film, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, explores the comedic complications of a love triangle.

Documentary enthusiasts have a treat in store with Testament: The Story of Moses on Netflix. This docudrama delves into Moses's journey from outcast to prophet, featuring Charles Dance and Clarke Peters. Lastly, Lover, a Tamil romantic drama streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, tells the tale of a couple navigating through challenges in their relationship. Directed by Prabhuram Vyas, this film is a testament to love's enduring power.

As the weekend approaches, these five OTT releases offer a mix of entertainment that caters to diverse tastes. From comedy to drama, there's something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their home, making this long weekend a memorable one.