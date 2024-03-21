Long Thanh Airport Construction Rush Causes Dust Pollution, Affecting Visibility and Health

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), overseeing the Long Thanh International Airport project, recently acknowledged that the significant dust pollution affecting nearby residential areas and the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway is due to an accelerated construction schedule. With the dry season's strong winds, dust from the over 2,500-hectare construction site is easily dispersed over vast distances, compromising air quality and visibility. This issue, also recorded last year, has prompted urgent calls from Dong Nai Province and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for effective dust management solutions.

Advertisment

Efforts to Combat Dust Pollution

In response to the escalating dust pollution, the ACV has demanded improved practices from its consortium of construction contractors and consultants. Key measures include better vehicle and equipment management to avoid dust spread, regular maintenance of water sprinkling systems for dust suppression, and the strategic planting of grass on leveled surfaces to contain soil and dust. Additionally, the deployment of 35 water tank trucks to water the site five times daily signifies a robust attempt to mitigate the dust impact on the surrounding environment and communities.

Impact on Residents and Measures Taken

Advertisment

The dust outbreak has notably disrupted daily life in Dong Nai Province, with residents and school activities severely affected. Long-term exposure to dust pollution raises significant health concerns, including respiratory issues and infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children. To address these concerns, local authorities and the ACV have initiated a series of actions, including the extensive use of water trucks for dust control and the acceleration of green cover on construction surfaces.

Future Projections and Environmental Considerations

As the Long Thanh International Airport project, valued at approximately VND337 trillion, progresses towards its completion next year, the ongoing efforts to manage and reduce dust pollution are critical. The first phase of the airport aims to accommodate up to 25 million passengers annually, with significant implications for Vietnam's aviation and economic sectors. However, the project's environmental impact, particularly in terms of dust pollution, remains a concern that requires continuous monitoring and innovative solutions to ensure the health and safety of the affected communities.