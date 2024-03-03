Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone Urges Improved Management in Energy, Mining Sectors

At a pivotal meeting held at Electricite du Laos (EDL) headquarters on Friday, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone called for enhanced management and investment strategies in the energy and mining industries. This directive was aimed at senior officials within the Ministry of Energy and Mines to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of ongoing and future projects.

Strategic Enhancements and Policy Review

The discussion was initiated by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mr. Phosay Sayasone, who provided an annual overview, highlighting key improvements in electricity usage within Laos and efforts to balance energy sources. Additionally, the ministry’s endeavors in regulating mineral exploration and assessing mining company operations were noted. The Prime Minister's response emphasized the need for stricter guidelines within these sectors to ensure the fulfillment of their objectives. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of revising electricity supply policies to support socio-economic development and reduce poverty.

Focusing on Sustainable and Clean Energy

PM Sonexay's directives also covered the adoption of electric vehicles and the utilization of clean energy resources, reflecting Laos' commitment to environmental sustainability. He urged the ministry to assess incomplete mineral exploration and processing projects and establish clear criteria for mining and development investment company licenses. This approach is in line with the government's resolution to promote an 'Independent Economy,' as highlighted by Party Secretary General and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in previous high-level meetings.

Building a Future on Strategic Development Units

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of adhering to the Party's resolution on developing provinces as strategic units, districts as strong comprehensive units, and villages as development units, according to Directive No. 34/PM. This strategic framework aims to guide the ministry's initiatives in achieving broader development goals. The meeting, attended by high-ranking officials including Minister and Head of the Office of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr. Alounxay Sounnalath, and key personnel from EDL, marks a significant step towards realizing Laos' vision for its energy and mining sectors.

As Laos navigates the complexities of energy and mining management, the directives issued by PM Sonexay Siphandone set a clear path towards sustainable development and economic independence. The emphasis on policy review, sustainable energy, and strategic development units underscores the country's commitment to progress and prosperity.