Lao Airlines to Boost ASEAN Tourism with Direct Cambodia Flights Resumption

Lao Airlines is reigniting ASEAN tourism by resuming direct flights to Cambodia from March 19, a move celebrated by tourism stakeholders after years of hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement, made on March 14 by Sinn Chanserey Vutha of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), marks a significant step in the recovery of regional travel and economic activities between the two neighboring countries.

Advertisment

Reviving Regional Connectivity

The decision to restart the Vientiane-Phnom Penh flights is a direct outcome of the agreements forged at the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. With tourism sectors across the globe gradually bouncing back, Lao Airlines will deploy either the Airbus A320 or ATR 72 for three weekly flights, aiming to facilitate not just tourists, but also businessmen traveling between the nations. This revival comes after a pause in operations since the mid-2000s, despite maintaining a codeshare agreement with Vietnam Airlines for the route.

Impact on Tourism and Business

Advertisment

The resumption is seen as a catalyst for tourism and economic growth, with entities like the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA) and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Cambodia chapter acknowledging the positive implications for the sector. The move is expected to significantly contribute to the increasing flow of tourists and business activities, providing a much-needed boost to the industries heavily impacted by the pandemic. In 2023, Laos emerged as the fourth-largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia, a sign of the strong ties and potential for growth between the two countries.

Future Prospects and Expansion

With the SSCA granting flight permits and Lao Airlines announcing new international routes, the future looks promising for regional aviation and tourism. The airline's initiative to possibly extend its services to Preah Sihanouk province in the future reflects a strategic approach to capitalizing on the increasing demand for direct flights. This development not only signifies the strengthening of bilateral relations but also highlights the potential for further growth in ASEAN's tourism and economic sectors.

As Lao Airlines prepares for the inaugural flight on March 19, the resumption of direct flights between Cambodia and Laos is more than just a revival of an air route; it's a beacon of hope for the recovery and future prosperity of the ASEAN tourism and business landscape.