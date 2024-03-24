Koh Tonsay Tourism Port Nears Completion, Poised to Elevate Kep Province's Tourist Appeal

Kep provincial governor Som Piseth has unveiled that the construction of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is approximately 90% complete, marking a significant stride towards transforming Kep's islands into sought-after tourist destinations. Inspected on March 19, this development is celebrated as an 'historic accomplishment' for the province, aiming to enhance its tourism industry through the Kep Tourism Master Plan 2023-35. This plan envisions turning Kep into a premier eco-tourism destination by embracing sustainable development, quality, competitiveness, and smart tourism.

Strategic Development and Economic Impacts

The Koh Tonsay Tourism Port, a $1.2 million project supported by the Asian Development Bank, is set to revolutionize access to Kep's islands, notably the popular Koh Tonsay or Rabbit Island. Situated at the old port in Kep town and covering nearly 3,500 sqm, the port features a 13m x 100m concrete pier and a modern administrative building with ticket sales counters and waiting areas for visitors. This facility is expected to significantly improve the management of water transportation, enhancing both the safety and experience of tourists.

Boosting the Local Tourism Sector

According to Ho Vandy, an adviser to the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, the presence of international-standard ports is a crucial factor in the success of coastal tourist areas globally. The Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is anticipated to attract more ferry companies to the region, thereby elevating the quality of tourism services in Kep Province. Highlighting the importance of modern ports, Vandy suggests the expansion of similar infrastructure to other provinces to ensure the safety and satisfaction of visitors, thereby supporting Cambodia's broader tourism industry.

Looking Towards the Future

As the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port nears its completion, stakeholders are optimistic about its potential to attract a higher volume of tourists and improve the competitiveness of Kep Province as a high-end eco-tourism destination. This development is not just a milestone for Kep but also a critical component of Cambodia's strategy to enhance its tourism infrastructure, ensuring the sustainable growth of the sector. The successful completion and operation of the port will likely set a precedent for future projects, contributing to the country's tourism and economic development.