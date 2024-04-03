KK Park Cyber Crime Hub: KNU's Alliance with Chinese Syndicates Unveiled

In a revealing two-part series, The Irrawaddy shines a light on the KK Park project in Karen State's Myawaddy, showcasing the intricate ties between the Karen National Union (KNU) and Chinese crime syndicates. Documents obtained reveal the KNU's involvement in leasing land for a venture now notorious for cybercrime activities, with high-profile figures from both sides participating in this controversial project.

Advertisment

Initial Agreements and Key Figures

The initial land lease agreement, signed on February 17, 2020, between Mulaei Alin Co., owned by the KNU, and Tran Asia International Holding Group Thailand, a subsidiary of Huanya Holding Group, marked the start of the KK Park project. Notably, the contract was witnessed by prominent KNU members, including President Pado Saw Kwe Htoo Win and former Defense Department Head Saw Roger Khin, alongside representatives from the Chinese side. This agreement laid the groundwork for a 30-year lease, revealing the deep-seated collaboration between the KNU and Chinese interests in the region.

Renewed Lease and Expansion

Advertisment

A revised lease agreement was signed on May 8, 2022, transitioning the contract to Troth Star Company from Mulaei Alin Co. This adjustment underscores the evolving nature of the project and the continued involvement of significant figures within the KNU and Chinese business circles. The new contract, covering an expanded area, is a testament to the ambitious scope of the KK Park project, despite growing concerns over its legality and the activities it harbors.

KK Park's Notorious Activities

KK Park, alongside the Shwe Kokko project, has become synonymous with illicit activities, including online financial fraud, human trafficking, and torture. The involvement of figures like She Zhijiang, linked to both projects and under Interpol's radar for illegal online gambling, highlights the criminal undertones of these ventures. In the wake of Cambodia's crackdown on online gambling, many involved in the industry have relocated to Myanmar, with KK Park offering a new haven for such operations.