Kirirom Global Forum Spotlights Technological Innovations, Aims for Cambodia's Development by 2050

At the heart of Kirirom National Park, the Kirirom Global Forum (KGF 2024) convened, drawing experts and investors together to discuss Cambodia's technological future and development aspirations. Hosted by Kirirom Peer Learning Hub, A2A Town (Cambodia) Co. Ltd, and other Kirirom Group subsidiaries in collaboration with Sabay Digital, the forum focused on global technological trends and Cambodia's preparedness for achieving a developed country status by 2050.

Takeshi Izuka, CEO of the Kirirom Group, highlighted the significance of the forum, marking its tenth iteration since the inception of the Kirirom Development Project. With around 100 attendees, including Japanese and Cambodian investors, the event underscored the importance of technology and strategic partnerships in business empowerment and global market readiness for Cambodian professionals.

Exploring Technology and Innovation

Panel discussions at the forum delved into crucial topics such as the role of technological advancements in Cambodian agriculture, the potential and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) in the nation, and the pathways for Cambodian talent in the global arena. The event not only served as a knowledge exchange platform but also fostered potential business collaborations and networking opportunities between Cambodian and Japanese stakeholders.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

The forum's emphasis on strategic partnerships reflected a growing recognition of their importance in fostering business growth and technological innovation. By bringing together diverse perspectives, the forum aimed to catalyze discussions that could lead to actionable strategies for supporting Cambodia's development goals, highlighting the critical role of international cooperation and investment in this endeavor.

Looking Ahead

With the announcement of the 11th Forum scheduled for January 2025, anticipation is building for an even larger gathering of minds and investors. The Kirirom Global Forum stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to advancing Cambodia's position in the global market through technology and innovation, setting the stage for a future where Cambodia achieves its ambitious goal of becoming a developed country by 2050.

As participants and organizers look forward to the next forum, the discussions and connections made at KGF 2024 will undoubtedly continue to influence the trajectory of Cambodia's technological and economic development. The forum not only highlighted the current state of technological advancement in Cambodia but also paved the way for future collaborations that could significantly impact the nation's journey towards development.