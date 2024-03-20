Kering Foresees 10% Sales Dip, Gucci's Downturn Dampens Outlook Despite New Creative Direction

Luxury giant Kering has issued a warning that its first-quarter sales might see a near 10% decline, primarily due to its flagship brand, Gucci, experiencing a significant downturn, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. This announcement has taken industry observers by surprise, given the recent strategic moves to rejuvenate the brand, including the appointment of a new creative director, Sabato de Sarno, whose first collection has been met with enthusiasm.

Gucci's Struggles in Asia-Pacific

At the heart of Kering's current predicament is Gucci's performance in the Asia-Pacific market, where the brand's comparable quarterly revenue is expected to plummet by almost 20% year-on-year. This steep decline overshadows the initial optimism sparked by changes at Gucci, including significant investments and a reshuffling of its top management. Despite these efforts and the positive reception of the Ancora collection in select outlets since mid-February, the brand's sales figures tell a different story.

Strategic Shifts and Market Reactions

Kering's February announcement to double down on investments in Gucci, even at the expense of short-term margins, underscored the group's commitment to turning the brand's fortunes around. The early products from Gucci's Ancora collection, heralded as a fresh start under Sabato de Sarno's creative direction, have been well-received, hinting at the potential for a reversal of the brand's declining trajectory. However, analysts, including RBC's Piral Dadhania, have expressed concerns, noting that initial market reactions might be negative due to expectations of a mere 3% decline over the quarter, significantly less than the projected figures.

Looking Ahead: Gucci's Turnaround Strategy

Despite the current challenges, there's a cautious optimism about Gucci's future. The brand is in the early stages of a comprehensive turnaround strategy, with new product lines scaling up over the coming months. This period will be critical for assessing customer reactions and the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to rejuvenate the brand. Kering's willingness to invest in Gucci, despite the potential for short-term financial setbacks, signals a long-term commitment to restoring the brand's luster and market position.

As Kering navigates through these turbulent times, the luxury industry watches closely. The success of Gucci's turnaround efforts, spearheaded by Sabato de Sarno's creative vision, could set a precedent for how legacy brands can adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. While the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, the initial positive reception to Gucci's Ancora collection offers a glimmer of hope for the iconic luxury brand's revival.