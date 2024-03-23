Kep's Koh Tonsay Tourism Port Nears Completion, Set to Revolutionize Provincial Tourism

Kep provincial governor Som Piseth has heralded the near completion of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port as a pivotal moment for the region's tourism, describing the project as an 'historic accomplishment'. Inspecting the progress on March 19, Piseth emphasized that the port, which is 90 per cent complete, will significantly enhance the province's allure as a high-end eco-tourism destination, aligning with the Kep Tourism Master Plan 2023-35's vision of sustainable and competitive tourism development.

Strategic Boost for Tourism

The construction of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is seen as a cornerstone in transforming Kep's islands into modern tourist hotspots. According to Ho Vandy, an adviser to the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, the establishment of a modern port is crucial for coastal tourist areas globally, enhancing safety and trust among visitors. The port promises to streamline water transport management and attract more ferry services, enriching the tourism experience in Kep.

Infrastructure and Funding

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport disclosed that the port's construction, supported by a $1.2 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), incorporates a 13m x 100m concrete pier and a new administrative building. This infrastructure, located at the old port in Kep town, is designed to facilitate better service delivery, comprising ticket sales counters and waiting areas, thereby elevating the standard of water transportation in Cambodia.

Implications for Kep's Tourism Landscape

As the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port moves towards completion, its implications for Kep province are profound. Not only does it signify a leap towards modernizing the province's tourism infrastructure, but it also sets a precedent for other regions in Cambodia. The port is expected to serve as a catalyst for increased tourist influx, enhancing Kep's competitiveness on the national and international tourism stage, and propelling the province towards its ambition of becoming a premier eco-tourism and resort destination.