Kazakhstan Marks 30 Years with ADB: A Journey of Development, Renewables, and Regional Cooperation

ASTANA - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Kazakhstan are preparing to celebrate a significant milestone in 2024, commemorating 30 years since Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, joined the ADB in January 1994. ADB Regional Director for Central Asia and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov, highlighted the journey of collaboration, showcasing $7 billion in assistance for over 130 projects, ranging from infrastructure enhancements to renewable energy initiatives.

Decades of Development and Diversification

Zhukov shared insights on early and recent projects that have shaped Kazakhstan’s landscape and economy. From upgrading key road segments to facilitating major renewable energy projects like the Baikonur solar power plant, ADB’s contributions have been pivotal. The focus on supporting Kazakhstan through the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning to cleaner energy sources, like the transformation of Almaty's CHP 2 plant, underscores ADB's commitment to sustainable development in Kazakhstan.

Strategic Partnership and Economic Growth

In 2023, ADB unveiled a new country partnership strategy with Kazakhstan, targeting resilient and sustainable economic growth. This strategy prioritizes combating climate change, promoting inclusive growth, and enhancing governance, with a strong emphasis on regional cooperation. Early implementations of this strategy include a $350 million loan for fiscal governance and a significant investment in Almaty’s energy infrastructure, indicating a robust path forward for Kazakhstan’s economy, which reported a 5.1% growth in 2023.

Boosting Regional Cooperation through CAREC

Kazakhstan's role in regional cooperation, particularly as the 2024 chair of the CAREC program, is critical. Under Zhukov’s leadership, ADB aims to foster economic diversification and market expansion through enhanced cooperation with neighboring countries. With over $50 billion invested in CAREC since 2001, the initiative has significantly improved transport connectivity, benefiting Kazakhstan and promoting economic integration across Central Asia.

As Kazakhstan and ADB step into the next decade of their partnership, the focus remains on leveraging Kazakhstan’s economic strengths and regional position to address challenges and seize opportunities for sustainable development. The journey thus far showcases a shared commitment to progress, with the anticipation of continued growth and cooperation in the years to come.