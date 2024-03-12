Kazakh Schoolchildren Triumph at International Robotics Championship in Cyprus

ASTANA – Schoolchildren from Almaty clinched first place in two categories at the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics championship in Nicosia, Cyprus, the Kazakh Education Ministry’s press service reported on March 11. The Sana Team claimed the Winning Alliance gaming award and the Think Award from judges for their problem-solving skills and creative engineering solutions. The team’s robot set a record during the three-day tournament, which saw competitors from 25 countries worldwide.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Sana Team, representing Kazakhstan, showcased their engineering prowess and strategic thinking, earning them top honors in both the Winning Alliance category and the Think Award. Their innovative robot impressed judges and participants alike, setting a new benchmark in the competition. The event provided an invaluable platform for cultural exchange and professional growth among young robotics enthusiasts from around the globe.

Support and Acknowledgments

The team expressed their gratitude towards President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Almaty’s Department of Education, and the Almaty Daryny Center for their support. This backing was instrumental in securing their participation in the prestigious international championship. The Kazakh Education Ministry played a pivotal role in facilitating the team's journey to Cyprus, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering STEM education and international collaboration among youth.

Looking Ahead: The World Championship

Following their success in Cyprus, the Sana Team is now set to represent Kazakhstan at the FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas, from April 17 to 20. The upcoming event presents an opportunity for the team to compete on a global stage, further enhancing their skills and experience in robotics. With four teams from Kazakhstan participating, the country’s young talents are poised to make a significant impact on the international robotics community.

The achievements of the Sana Team in Cyprus underscore the potential of young innovators in Kazakhstan and the importance of global platforms in nurturing their talents. As they prepare for the world championship in Houston, their journey from Almaty to the international arena serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers and scientists worldwide. The future of robotics shines brighter with the contributions and accomplishments of young minds like those of the Sana Team.