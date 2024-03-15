Kazakh Prime Minister Champions Historic Preservation at UNESCO-Listed Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov underscored the importance of preserving the historical appearance of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkistan on March 14, according to the Prime Minister’s press service. He was visiting the region on a working trip to oversee the progress of extensive restoration efforts aimed at maintaining the structural integrity of this UNESCO World Heritage site, inscribed in 2003.

Preservation Efforts Underway

Since August last year, the mausoleum has undergone significant reconstruction work, including the installation of devices to measure the impact of external environmental and climatic influences. Bektenov’s visit highlighted the ongoing scientific restoration work, emphasizing the mausoleum’s importance as a precious heritage of the Kazakh people and humanity. “The President instructed us to preserve its historical appearance. This is our common task. The condition of the mausoleum must be kept under special control,” said Bektenov, assuring all the support in ensuring adequate work.

A Repository of Kazakhstan's History

The Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum is not only an architectural marvel but also serves as a significant repository of Kazakhstan’s history, safeguarding over 24,000 medieval exhibits from Timur’s era. These include bronze candlesticks, gates, and large bowls. Additionally, the mausoleum has become the final resting place for numerous Kazakh khans and statesmen, further emphasizing its historical and cultural significance.

The Importance of Cultural Preservation

Bektenov’s visit and the ongoing restoration efforts underscore Kazakhstan’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. By maintaining the historical appearance of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, Kazakhstan not only honors its past but also ensures that this precious heritage remains accessible for future generations. The project exemplifies the country’s dedication to safeguarding its rich history and contributing to the global appreciation of its cultural treasures.