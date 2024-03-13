Kandahar's New Frontline: House-to-House Operations to Eradicate Hidden Drug Cultivation

In a bold initiative to combat drug proliferation, Afghan counter-narcotics forces have launched a comprehensive house-to-house operation in Kandahar province's Daman district. This move comes in the wake of a governmental ban on drug cultivation, revealing that some farmers have resorted to covertly growing drugs within their homes.

Strategic Operations in Daman District

The Afghan counter-narcotics forces, in their relentless pursuit to curb the drug menace, have identified and destroyed crops hidden within homes. "Security forces are searching house to house, of course with people's permission, and they destroy any opium they find," stated Qari Burhan, the head of counter-narcotics operations in Daman. This operation marks a significant shift in tactics, focusing on residential areas where illicit cultivation has been detected. Over the past four days, the campaign has successfully eradicated poppy fields cultivated covertly, showcasing the government's firm stance against drug production.

Community Response and Support

The initiative has garnered positive feedback from the local population, who have long urged officials to take decisive action against the cultivation, production, and smuggling of drugs. Residents like Abdul Malik and Jamaluddin have expressed their support, highlighting the detrimental effects of drug use and the positive impact of eradication on the youth. This community backing underscores the societal consensus for a drug-free society and bolsters the morale of the counter-narcotics forces in their challenging task.

Progress and Challenges Ahead

Since the beginning of the year, the Kandahar security command has made significant strides, clearing 648 acres of land from poppy cultivation and more than 57 acres of land from marijuana cultivation. Despite these achievements, the battle against drugs is far from over. Kandahar, with its strategic importance and historical ties to opium production, remains a critical area in the fight against the drug trade. The recent house-to-house operations represent a new chapter in this ongoing struggle, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced by Afghan authorities in eradicating a deeply entrenched problem.

As the operation in Daman district continues, its outcomes could provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of such targeted approaches. While the eradication of hidden drug crops marks a significant victory, the broader war against narcotics in Afghanistan demands sustained efforts, international cooperation, and innovative strategies to address both supply and demand aspects of the drug crisis.