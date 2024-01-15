Kacific Launches Advanced Disaster Communication Solution, CommsBox Ultra

Kacific, the award-winning satellite broadband services provider, has launched CommsBox Ultra, an advanced disaster communication solution to bolster emergency preparedness in the Asia-Pacific region. This move comes in response to the escalating number of natural disasters and the resultant economic losses in the region. It is a testament to Kacific’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

CommsBox Ultra: A Leap Forward in Disaster Communication

CommsBox Ultra is a significant upgrade from the original CommsBox, which debuted in 2022 and was hailed with the Gold Stevie Award for innovation. Countries such as Fiji, the Philippines, and Indonesia have integrated the CommsBox into their disaster relief strategies. The new version, CommsBox Ultra, has been developed based on community feedback and introduces several enhancements over its predecessor.

The CommsBox Ultra has a reinforced structure, ensuring durability in disaster zones. It embraces a modular design, which makes transport and access to components easier. The device includes a removable battery for quick replacement and charging. Another key feature is the dual polarisation antenna connected to the Kacific1 satellite, which ensures reliable connectivity even under challenging circumstances.

The Rising Need for Advanced Disaster Communication Technology

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a sharp rise in economic losses due to extreme weather events, from US$37.4 billion to US$465 billion between 1970 and 2019. In 2022 alone, the region faced 140 major natural disasters. This trend emphasizes the crucial need for improved emergency preparedness and advanced disaster communication solutions like the CommsBox Ultra.

Impact and Future Directions

Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific, highlighted the importance of the new features in CommsBox Ultra. He emphasized that it would ensure instant, reliable connectivity for government, civil defence, and first responders, especially in remote areas in crisis. The launch of CommsBox Ultra underlines Kacific’s dedication to innovation and staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and it promises to redefine emergency preparedness and response capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.