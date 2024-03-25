Kabul Hosts First International Water Conference Amid Climate Crisis

Amidst an escalating climate crisis, Kabul is set to host its first International Water Conference at the end of September 2024, marking a significant step towards addressing Afghanistan's acute water management, forest development, and climate change challenges. Abdul Rasheed Iqbal, Chancellor of Kabul Polytechnic University, announced the conference, highlighting participation from global experts across countries like Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran. Concurrently, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Sadrazam Osmani, emphasized Afghanistan's dire need for international support in combating climate change impacts.

Global Support Pledged

Roza Otunbayeva, head of UNAMA, and Raffaella Iodice, the European Union Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, pledged their support for Afghanistan's battle against climate change during a tree planting campaign. They acknowledged Afghanistan's minimal role in greenhouse gas emissions yet significant vulnerability to climate change effects. This pledge comes at a time when Afghanistan is ranked sixth among countries most affected by climate change, with international aid dwindling in recent years.

Conference Aims and Expectations

The conference aims to foster a dialogue on climate change mitigation, and forest development among international scientists, lecturers, and policy-makers. By bringing together a diverse group of experts, the conference seeks to pave the way for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to tackle one of Afghanistan's most pressing environmental challenges. It represents a critical platform for knowledge exchange and setting a cooperative agenda to address the water crisis exacerbated by climate change.

Implications for Afghanistan

This international conference underscores the urgency of global collaboration in addressing climate change and its ramifications on vulnerable nations like Afghanistan. By focusing on forest development, the conference aims to contribute to sustainable solutions mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change. The global community's engagement and pledged support highlight a shared responsibility towards nations bearing the brunt of climate-induced challenges, despite their low contribution to global emissions.