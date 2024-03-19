Joint Indian Agencies Nab Pakistani Fishermen: Inside Haji Salim Cartel's Drug Network

On March 11, a group of Pakistani fishermen turned drug mules were ensnared in the vigilant net of a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Indian Coast Guard, and Gujarat ATS. Originating from Pakistan's Gwadar, these men were caught with 62kg of methamphetamine, shedding light on a sophisticated cross-border drug smuggling operation helmed by the nefarious Haji Salim cartel.

Decoding the Modus Operandi

The operation on March 11 wasn't an isolated incident but part of a broader, well-orchestrated plan by the Haji Salim cartel to infiltrate Indian waters with illegal drugs. Using fishermen from Gwadar, burdened by poverty and lured by the promise of hefty rewards, the cartel has managed to create a reliable stream of mules. These fishermen, equipped only with satellite phones and specific code words, navigate the Arabian Sea's treacherous waters to deliver their illicit cargo to Indian shores. This meticulously crafted system ensures that even in the vast expanse of the sea, the right packages reach the intended recipients, all while evading detection by authorities.

The Fishermen's Plight

The choice of Gwadar's fishermen as drug mules is no coincidence. Their dire financial straits, compounded by diminishing returns from fishing and personal vices, make them prime targets for the cartel's recruiters. Promised substantial sums and additional perks, such as keeping the leftover diesel, these men willingly risk imprisonment or worse. Interviews with the captured fishermen reveal a grim picture of desperation and exploitation, with the cartel preying on their vulnerabilities to maintain its drug supply chain.

The Kingpin and His Empire

At the heart of this sprawling network sits Haji Salim, a Karachi-based underworld figure believed to be responsible for a significant portion of the narcotics flowing into India. Intelligence agencies link Salim to both methamphetamine production facilities and ties with terrorist organizations, indicating that the drug trade under his direction might also be fueling terror activities. This revelation not only highlights the scale of Salim's operations but also underscores the complex interconnections between drug trafficking and global security threats.

The recent capture of the Pakistani fishermen has provided valuable insights into the inner workings of the Haji Salim cartel, revealing a combination of desperation, sophisticated coordination, and ruthless efficiency. While the arrests mark a significant victory for Indian agencies, they also underscore the relentless nature of the battle against international drug smuggling networks. As authorities continue to dismantle these operations, the story of Gwadar's fishermen serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the global drug trade.