Japan's Auto Titans Counter China's EV Surge: Strategic Alliances and Innovation Pave New Paths

Perched next to a motorway exit in a leafy Tokyo suburb, a grey-coloured BYD dealership might not look particularly special. Yet, from this street corner, China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company has launched an audacious bid to break into the notoriously closed Japanese market. By the end of next year, 100 more dealerships like it are planned across the country. In each one, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, will push its new Dolphin hatchbacks that sell for as little as 3.6 million yen (about $18,900) each. "Finally, we can offer new options in Japan’s automotive market," said Atsuki Tofukuji, president of BYD Auto Japan, at the first dealership's launch last year. "I'm so excited." Others, however, are decidedly less enthused about the coming Chinese invasion. Japan's biggest carmakers, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda, known as the Big Three at home, are seeing their market shares come under attack by China's automotive champions.

Strategic Alliance Formed

In a move that stunned the car industry last week, Nissan and Honda ended decades of bitter rivalry to announce they were teaming up to develop EVs together. The previously unthinkable alliance will also cover software platforms and other related products, with bosses admitting they risk being shaken out unless they join forces. "Japan has fallen very far behind in the EV model, whereas the Chinese have been very front-footed," says Andy Palmer, a former Nissan executive known as the 'Godfather of EVs'. "I think what’s happened is a slow realisation among the Japanese that EVs are now inevitable, and therefore, you’ve got to get back in the game." While China has set out to become the undisputed leader in electric cars, supporting manufacturers with massive state subsidies, Japan has been more reluctant to embrace them.

Technological Innovations and Market Challenges

In 2023, more than 8m new EVs or plug-in hybrids were sold in China, representing about 37pc of the market. Only 88,535 EVs were sold in Japan over the same period, just 2.2pc of the total. At the same time, Chinese brands such as BYD, Geely, Chery, and Nio have also spent years honing their battery technologies and driving down costs while fighting cutthroat price wars against one another. That has given them a formidable head start, particularly on prices. At home, BYD sells its Dolphin model for just 99,800 yuan ($11,000), while the even cheaper Seagull starts at just 69,800 yuan ($7,700). Prices are higher overseas, but it suggests they still have room to cut if competition heats up. By comparison, Japanese carmakers have largely eschewed the push into EVs so far, launching only a tiny handful of cars between them. Executives have also repeatedly questioned their appeal.

Looking Towards the Future

As more governments push consumers towards EVs in an effort to cut carbon emissions, Japan's Big Three look increasingly vulnerable. "Japan is lagging behind China, Europe, and even the US and Korea when it comes to EVs," says Felipe Munoz, an automotive analyst at JATO Dynamics. "They have invested a lot in hybrid technology, and that’s the way they wanted to continue. But the EV is becoming reality, and now the Japanese brands are losing ground in some markets due to the rise of Chinese products, even in places where they have traditionally been very strong." Japanese brands once did well in China itself but are now in retreat. Last year, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda haemorrhaged sales there, with Nissan and Honda deciding to scale back production in the face of fierce competition from local brands.