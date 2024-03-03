Japan Foundation Bangkok Launches Grant for Cultural, Academic Events in Southeast Asia

The Japan Foundation Bangkok (JFBKK) is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations in Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR for its Small Grant program. This initiative aims to foster international art and cultural exchange events that promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japanese arts and culture within the region.

Eligibility and Application Process

Non-profit organizations, including universities, research institutes, academic associations, and NGO/NPOs based in Thailand, Cambodia, or Lao PDR, are invited to apply. The grant supports a wide range of activities such as art exhibitions, performing arts, film screenings, joint research, conferences, seminars, and intensive courses focused on Japanese culture or studies. It is essential that these projects be implemented within the country of the applicant's base, adhering to the principle of promoting local engagement and participation.

Funding and Support Details

The JFBKK's contribution to approved projects will not exceed 50,000 THB. This fund can be allocated towards various operational costs including transportation, honoraria for involved personnel (performers, researchers, collaborators, guest speakers, lecturers, assistants, interpreters), accommodation, production costs, and rental fees. Applicants are required to cover a portion of the project cost, showcasing a commitment to the initiative and ensuring a collaborative effort in the execution of the project.

Impact and Importance

This grant program represents a significant opportunity for cultural and academic institutions within Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR to engage more deeply with Japanese culture and academic studies. By facilitating such exchanges, JFBKK aims to strengthen the bonds between Japan and these Southeast Asian countries through shared cultural and intellectual experiences. This initiative not only enriches the cultural landscape of the region but also fosters mutual understanding and cooperation among its peoples.

As the application period opens, eligible organizations are encouraged to seize this opportunity to contribute to the vibrant cultural exchange between Japan and Southeast Asia. Through collaborative efforts, the Small Grant program promises to bring about enriching experiences that deepen the appreciation of Japanese culture and academic pursuits in the region.