Jaishankar Criticizes China and Pakistan: Asserts Arunachal Pradesh's Status, Condemns Terrorism

During a recent event in Singapore, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a firm stand against China and Pakistan, emphasizing India's refusal to overlook terrorism and rejecting China and Pakistan's territorial claims on Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS), his remarks underscored India's stance on key regional security issues.

India's Firm Stance on Arunachal Pradesh

Jaishankar's comments on Arunachal Pradesh were in response to the latest provocations from China, which has once again stirred controversy by laying claim to the Indian state. "China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today as it is a natural part of India," Jaishankar stated, echoing the sentiments of the Indian government and its citizens. His remarks follow a recent statement by the Chinese military, which India's External Affairs Ministry quickly dismissed as "absurd," reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh as an "inalienable" part of the country.

Condemnation of Pakistan's Sponsorship of Terrorism

The External Affairs Minister also turned his attention to Pakistan, criticizing its continued sponsorship of terrorism as a state policy. According to Jaishankar, this is not an isolated issue but a sustained, almost industrious effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace in the region. He posed a rhetorical question on how to engage with a neighbor that openly uses terrorism as an instrument of statecraft. He emphasized that while India desires a stable and peaceful neighborhood, it cannot afford to give Pakistan a "free pass" on terrorism, making it clear that any dialogue with Pakistan must squarely address this issue.

India's Diplomatic Resolve and Regional Security

In light of these challenges, Jaishankar's statements in Singapore highlight India's diplomatic resolve to protect its territorial integrity and combat terrorism. While discussing the possibility of dialogue with Pakistan, he reiterated that terrorism remains a central issue that cannot be overlooked for the sake of conversation. This approach underscores India's commitment to ensuring regional security and maintaining a principled stance on its foreign policy objectives amid complex geopolitical tensions.

As Jaishankar concludes his three-day visit to Singapore, his comments at the ISAS event send a clear message to both China and Pakistan: India is determined to safeguard its national interests and regional stability, standing firm against external provocations and the scourge of terrorism. With these developments, India continues to navigate the delicate balance of regional diplomacy, advocating for peace while preparing to stand resolute against any threats to its sovereignty and security.