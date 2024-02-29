Jaishankar Advocates for India's Economic Resilience, Aims for Developed Nation Status by 2047

At the 5th Asia Economic Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined a bold vision for India's future, emphasizing the importance of developing deep national strengths to achieve developed economy status and global leadership within the next 25 years. Highlighting the risks of supply-chain dependencies, technological challenges, and market dominance, Jaishankar's speech underscored the urgency of self-reliance and international cooperation in addressing geo-economic challenges.

Building Resilience in a Globalized World

Jaishankar's remarks at the conference, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre, shed light on the vulnerabilities exposed by recent global events, including the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister stressed the need for diversifying supply chains and enhancing technological trust and transparency. By advocating for a strategic departure from over-reliance on a few suppliers and technology providers, Jaishankar positioned India on a path towards greater economic independence and resilience.

Addressing Technological and Economic Challenges

The digital era, with its pervasive influence on daily life, presents both opportunities and challenges. Jaishankar pointed out the growing reliance on technology and the consequent need for trust and transparency. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and green technologies marks a shift towards a new global order, where economic and technological dominance can no longer be taken for granted. The minister emphasized the importance of international cooperation to mitigate the risks of unilateralism and ensure a future of shared prosperity.

India's Path to Development and Leadership

With the backdrop of India's robust economic outlook and its status as the fastest-growing G20 economy, Jaishankar's vision for 2047 reflects a comprehensive strategy for national development. This includes fostering skills, promoting talent, modernizing infrastructure, and strengthening manufacturing capabilities. The goal is not only to navigate the present challenges but also to secure a leading position in the emerging global landscape. As India continues to prioritize technological advancement and economic resilience, the nation's journey towards becoming a developed economy by 2047 gains momentum.

As Jaishankar advocates for a future where India is less dependent on the goodwill of others and more on its inherent strengths, the implications for global economic stability and cooperation are profound. The journey towards 2047 is not without its challenges, yet the vision set forth at the Asia Economic Dialogue offers a roadmap for India and other nations striving for a more equitable and prosperous global order.