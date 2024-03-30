Iraq Tackles Baghdad Pollution and Traffic with New Government Hours and Measures

In a strategic move to combat environmental pollution and alleviate traffic congestion, the Iraqi government has announced a series of initiatives aimed at reducing car emissions in Baghdad. Highlighting the severity of the issue, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment has revealed that car exhaust contributes to over 60 percent of the capital's environmental pollution. This significant statistic comes alongside the government's decision to adjust working hours for state offices in an effort to decrease the daily traffic volume.

Understanding the Impact of Vehicle Emissions

The alarming levels of pollution in Baghdad are primarily attributed to the city's burgeoning vehicle population, which comprises more than 3 million cars. This figure not only surpasses the capacity of Baghdad's road infrastructure but also significantly contributes to the emission of dangerous gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and sulfur. These emissions are not just environmental pollutants but are also linked to a variety of respiratory diseases, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue. Lieutenant General Tareq Ismail, director of traffic, noted the challenges posed by the city's outdated road and bridge infrastructure, which has not seen expansion in three decades, further exacerbating the congestion and pollution problems.

Government Measures to Mitigate Traffic Congestion

In response to the critical situation, the Iraqi government has embarked on a comprehensive plan to tackle the traffic and pollution crisis. Among the key measures introduced is the restructuring of official working hours across all state institutions, universities, and schools. This initiative, set to be trialed for three months following Eid al-Fitr, aims to distribute traffic flow more evenly throughout the day. Additionally, the government mandates the use of buses for employee transportation and plans to construct high bridges to facilitate pedestrian movement near critical areas such as colleges and hospitals. Efforts to clear street violations and increase customs duty on imported vehicles are also part of the strategy to manage the number of cars on the road.

Anticipated Outcomes and Future Steps

The combination of regulatory and infrastructural measures signifies the Iraqi government's commitment to addressing the dual challenges of traffic congestion and environmental pollution in Baghdad. By adjusting working hours and encouraging the use of public transportation, there is a hopeful anticipation of reduced traffic volumes and cleaner air. The success of these measures will not only improve the quality of life for Baghdad's residents but also serve as a model for other cities facing similar challenges. As the trial period progresses, the effectiveness of these initiatives will be closely monitored, with the potential for further adjustments and enhancements based on the outcomes observed.