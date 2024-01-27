Iran's Military Ready to Counter Threats, Asserts Deputy Chief of Army

In a decisive statement that underscores the strategic shift in the Middle East's geopolitical landscape, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, affirmed Iran's military readiness to counter any threats with a swift and robust retaliation. The Iranian Armed Forces, according to Sayyari, are at the zenith of readiness, endowed with well-trained personnel, expert skills, and access to indigenous and modern equipment.

Military Preparedness: A Deterrent Strategy

Emphasizing the Iranian Army's unyielding defense and deterrence capabilities, Sayyari attributed the military's top-notch readiness to the nation's investment in its personnel and homegrown equipment. This readiness, underlined by perfect combat and defensive abilities, is not merely a show of power but an integral part of Iran's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and independence.

Aligning with Sayyari's assertions, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, echoed the importance of continuous enhancement of military preparedness. His call to the Iranian Armed Forces to bolster their preparedness in all areas reiterates the country's strategic focus on defense and deterrence against potential threats.

Indigenous Military Industry and International Relations

Over the past decades, Iran has invested in the development of its military industry, producing precision-guided missiles, drones, and defense systems domestically. This move has not only fortified Iran's position in the face of potential threats but also transformed the nation into an arms supplier for various countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Such a strategic shift in Iran's military and defense policy has profound implications for the country's international relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

As the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari's declaration underlines Iran's unwavering commitment to its defense and strategic autonomy. It sends a clear signal to the world: Iran is prepared, capable, and ready to assert its military prowess when necessary.