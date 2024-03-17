Iran-Pakistan Trade Potential Hits $5 Billion, Amb. Reza Amiri Moghadam Charts Future Integration

Amidst a burgeoning landscape of international trade, Iran and Pakistan are poised to significantly enhance their economic ties, as revealed by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, in Islamabad. Addressing the local business community, Moghadam underscored the feasibility of elevating bilateral trade to $5 billion annually through strategic air, rail, and maritime integration, a move set to catalyze both regional and global commerce.

Advertisment

Economic Synergies and Strategic Integration

The Ambassador delineated the geostrategic prominence of Iran and Pakistan, situated at the nexus of the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia, making their land and sea integration vital to the global geo-economy. To foster transit trade, 12 border trade markets have been initiated, with half already operational, heralding a new epoch of economic integration. Moghadam emphasized the pivotal roles of Gwadar and Chabahar ports, advocating for their designation as coastal sister ports to jointly spur economic development.

Empowering Regional and Global Trade

Advertisment

Membership in forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), ECO, and D-8 positions both nations favorably to pursue common economic objectives. The Ambassador hailed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as instrumental in stabilizing Iran-Pakistan economic relations, with the potential to enrich the entire region. Furthermore, he spotlighted the significance of the North-South and East-West corridors in boosting global supply chain connectivity.

Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation and Future Prospects

Moghadam called attention to the burgeoning bilateral trade, currently valued at $2.5 billion and ripe for expansion to $5 billion. He identified agriculture, industry, and halal products as areas ripe for Iranian investment, alongside opportunities in tourism, science, and technology. Despite international sanctions, Iran's progress in these fields offers fertile ground for increased cooperation. The Ambassador encouraged participation in the upcoming trade and industrial exhibition in Tehran, anticipating a surge in business community engagement from both countries.

As Iran and Pakistan navigate the complexities of international diplomacy and economic sanctions, the envisioned $5 billion trade milestone reflects not just economic ambition but a strategic commitment to mutual prosperity. This partnership, rooted in geographical affinity and shared economic goals, stands as a testament to the transformative power of regional cooperation in an interconnected world.