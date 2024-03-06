Innovative Bhut Jolokia Cultivation Workshop in Assam Aims to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict

In a groundbreaking initiative to address the escalating Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) in eastern Assam, the biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the British Asian Trust and support from the Darwin Initiative, recently conducted a training workshop on Bhut Jolokia (King Chilli) and Assam Lemon (Kaji Nemu) plantations in Sadiya, Tinsukia district. This innovative approach seeks to offer alternative livelihood options to conflict-affected communities while fostering coexistence with elephants.

Advertisment

Strategic Training for Sustainable Coexistence

The workshop, held on March 1, was facilitated by experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tinsukia, including Dr. Sarodee Boruah, who imparted crucial knowledge on pest control management to 19 villagers from four nearby villages. The training encompassed not only the cultivation of Bhut Jolokia but also the strategic plantation of Assam Lemon as bio fences. These citrus plantations serve as natural barriers and are a proven method to deter elephants, thereby reducing crop raiding incidents and promoting human-elephant coexistence.

Empowering Local Communities

Advertisment

Aaranyak's initiative goes beyond conflict mitigation, aiming to empower local communities economically. The Assam Lemon, recently declared as the state fruit and already holding a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its distinctive aroma, flavour, and health benefits, represents a viable source of additional income for villagers through market sales. Participants received hands-on demonstrations on plantation techniques, harvesting seasons, and market prospects, followed by distribution of lemon saplings to encourage adoption of this sustainable practice.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Conservation

Aaranyak's efforts in addressing HEC through alternative livelihoods is part of a broader conservation strategy that includes habitat protection, the creation of elephant corridors, and the implementation of seasonal solar fences. As the human-elephant conflict continues to pose significant challenges due to habitat shrinkage, initiatives like these offer a ray of hope in establishing a harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants, ensuring the safety and prosperity of both.

As Aaranyak and its partners continue to innovate and implement solutions, the success of these training workshops could serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar conflicts. The initiative not only highlights the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts but also underscores the potential of sustainable agriculture practices in reducing human-wildlife conflicts.